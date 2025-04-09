‘Three pieces of knife found’: Mumbai police file 1000-page chargesheet in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: After nearly three months of the incident, Mumbai's Bandra police have filed a 1000-page chargesheet and submitted numerous pieces of evidence against the accused to the court, including three parts of knife which were discovered from the spot where the crime took place.

"This chargesheet includes several pieces of evidence found by the police against the arrested accused, Shariful Islam. This chargesheet is more than 1000 pages long. The report of the forensic lab has also been mentioned in this chargesheet, which states that the knife pieces found at the crime scene, from Saif Ali Khan's body and from the accused, are three pieces of the same knife, " ANI quoted the police as saying. They added the fingerprint report of the accused's left hand, which the police discovered, during the probe, has also been included.

According to investigators, he had entered India from Bangladesh and had been put in numerous locations in Kolkata before finally making his way to Mumbai.

What happened to Saif Ali Khan on January 16? Khan allegedly entered Mr Khan's home on the 12th floor of a Bandra high-rise in the early hours in an attempt to robbery. When the actor, 54, confronted him, the intruder allegedly stabbed the actor six times prior to escaping. Khan was brutally injured, suffering damage to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was treated for five days prior to being discharged on January 21.

According to reports, the police arrested Islam on January 19 in Thane, and after a thorough probe, confirmed that facial recognition tests from the CCTV footage, including forensic analysis of physical evidence, connected him to the crime.

‘False cases’ against accused Islam's father Anim had stated his son fled Bangladesh due to "false cases" filed against him under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government, claiming Islam was not safe and asked refuge in India, with a purpose to find work. "For 16 years, the Hasina government was in power. There were false cases, even for mobile theft, against him. The political atmosphere was bad, and my son felt he could not live in the country," NDTV had quoted Anim as saying.

