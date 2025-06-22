Three years after defamation trial, actor Johnny Depp opens up about falling in love with ex-wife Amber Heard

More than three years after the high-profile defamation trial that dominated headlines worldwide, Johnny Depp finally offered a deeper, more personal perspective on what he went through. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 62-year-old actor opened up about his emotional evolution. The star shared how his experiences shaped his outlook on love, and why he chose to fight back publicly against allegations made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

“So, what were my initial dealings with what we call ‘love?’” Depp asked. “Clearly obtuse.”

Lessons in love and misunderstanding Johnny Depp revealed that before meeting Amber Heard, now 39, his understanding of love came from a place of wanting to fix what is bad in others’ lives.

“And what that means is, if you’re a sucker like I am, sometimes you look in a person’s eye and see some sadness, some lonely thing and you feel you can help that person,” he said.

“But no good deed goes unpunished, because there are those who, when you try to love and help them, will start to give you an understanding of what that malaise, that perturbance was in their eyes. It manifests itself in other ways,” Depp added.

Calling that chapter “merely a sliver” of his life, the star made it clear he is choosing now to reflect rather than relive.

Why Johnny Depp chose to speak out As per a Geo TV report, Depp and Heard met on the set of ‘The Rum Diary’ in 2011, married in 2015 and split the following year under turbulent circumstances. The divorce was finalised in 2016 with a $7 million settlement, but the legal battles did not end there.

In 2019, Depp sued Heard for defamation following her 2018 Washington Post op-ed. The lawsuit led to a highly public trial that saw both stars testifying in detail. The jury eventually awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages, while ordering him to pay Heard $2 million over a counterclaim. A final settlement in December 2022 saw Heard agreeing to pay Depp $1 million, which he pledged to donate to charity.

Explaining his decision to go forward with the trial, Depp said, “Look, it had gone far enough. I knew I’d have to semi-eviscerate myself. Everyone was saying, ‘It’ll go away!’ But I can’t trust that. What will go away? The fiction pawned around the f**** globe? No, it won’t."

He emphasised that clearing his name was not just about him – it was about protecting his children, Lily-Rose and Jack from the weight of accusations he says were false. FYI: Depp shares his kids with former partner Vanessa Paradis.

“If I don’t try to represent the truth, it will be like I’ve actually committed the acts I am accused of. And my kids will have to live with it. Their kids. Kids that I’ve met in hospitals,” Depp said, explaining the emotional responsibility he felt.

How did Johnny Depp fall in love with Amber Heard? Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the set of 'The Rum Diary' in 2011 and got married in 2015.

