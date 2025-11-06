'Three years of sweetness': Riddhima Kapoor Sahnis cute birthday wish for niece Raha Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor turned three on Thursday, November 6, and love poured in from all corners. Among the first to wish the little one was her doting aunt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who called Raha the "cutest little star" in a post that won hearts online.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Riddhima shared an adorable message that read, "Three years of sweetness, snuggles & smiles. Happy Birthday my Raru Paru. You are the cutest little star in our sky. I love you!" The touching note gave fans a glimpse of the adorable bond she shares with her niece.

Take a look:

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after dating for several years. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.

In March, Alia and Ranbir met with paps in Mumbai and requested them to stop using Raha's pictures without their consent. Ranbir said, "Mein Mumbai mein pala bada hua hu. Hum industry mein born hue hai. All of you guys are family. Aise koi legal route lene ki humko jarurat nahi hai. Hum aap log ko bulaate hai aap se vinti karte hai aap log sunte ho. We all give words to each other aisa nahi ki hum ispe case kar denge, hum uspe case kar denge. (I have been born and bought up in Mumbai and all of you are like family. So, it's not like we will take the legal route. We call all of you here and request you'll as you'll listen and respect our decision)"