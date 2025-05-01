Thudarum Box Office collection Day 6: Mohanlal movie sails past ₹100 crore mark, full figures here

Thudarum Box Office collection Day 6: Mohanlal movie Thudarum, delivering strong performance, is making waves at the box office. The action-comedy drama film registered a marginal 4% drop in earnings on Wednesday, April 30. Let's have a look at the box office numbers of Tharun Moorthy directorial latest Mollywood movie.

Thudarum Box Office collection Day 6 The movie featuring Shobana, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, and Irshad Ali in key roles alongside Mohanlal opened with ₹5.25 crore net earnings on April 25. The movie, released in Malayalam and Telugu languages, amassed ₹6.24 crore net in India on Day 6, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Overall, during 6-day run in theatres, Thudarum raked in ₹44.24 crore net at the domestic box office.

As Malayalam screenings contribute significantly to Thudarum revenue, the movie registered an overall 48.92% Malayalam Occupancy on Wednesday, Sacnilk reported.

Thudarum Worldwide Box Office collection Mohanlal in a post on X announced that the film has grossed ₹100 crore worldwide in less than 6 days. “Thrilled to share that #Thudarum has crossed ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office! Celebrate the moment with #Kondattam – the Thudarum promo song!” the caption states. He also shared the new Thudarum promo song ‘Kondattam.’

Jointly produced by Mohanlal’s production house, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Rejaputhra Visual Media, the crime-thriller features a powerful narrative and Binu Pappu and Prakash Varma's strong performance. Notably, Mohanlal was last seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial blockbuster movie L2 Empuraan.

