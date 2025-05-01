Thudarum Box Office collection Day 6: Mohanlal movie sails past ₹100 crore mark, full figures here

Thudarum Box Office collection Day 6: Mohanlal movie Thudarum, delivering strong performance, is making waves at the box office. The action-comedy drama film registered a marginal 4% drop in earnings on Wednesday, April 30. Let's have a look at the box office numbers of Tharun Moorthy directorial latest Mollywood movie.

Thudarum Box Office collection Day 6 The movie featuring Shobana, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, and Irshad Ali in key roles alongside Mohanlal opened with ₹5.25 crore net earnings on April 25. The movie, released in Malayalam and Telugu languages, amassed ₹6.24 crore net in India on Day 6, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Overall, during 6-day run in theatres, Thudarum raked in ₹44.24 crore net at the domestic box office.

As Malayalam screenings contribute significantly to Thudarum revenue, the movie registered an overall 48.92% Malayalam Occupancy on Wednesday, Sacnilk reported.

Thudarum Worldwide Box Office collection Mohanlal in a post on X announced that the film has grossed ₹100 crore worldwide in less than 6 days. “Thrilled to share that #Thudarum has crossed ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office! Celebrate the moment with #Kondattam – the Thudarum promo song!” the caption states. He also shared the new Thudarum promo song ‘Kondattam.’

Jointly produced by Mohanlal’s production house, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Rejaputhra Visual Media, the crime-thriller features a powerful narrative and Binu Pappu and Prakash Varma's strong performance. Notably, Mohanlal was last seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial blockbuster movie L2 Empuraan.

Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “Mohanlal is in top-form in Thudarum and every scene he is in showcases the great actor that he is. His performance is flawless and the way he undergoes the character transformation on screen from the first half to the second is gripping to watch. Casting Shobana with Mohanlal after nearly 15 years is a coup, as the chemistry, especially in the emotional sequences, enhance the film tremendously."