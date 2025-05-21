Thudarum OTT release date: Fans have to wait to watch Mohanlal's blockbuster movie online

Thudarum has dominated the box office, having made history in Kerala as the first film to cross the 100 crore mark within the state.

Garvit Bhirani
Published21 May 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Thudarum Box Office collection Day 6: The crime-thriller featuring Mohanlal and Shobana grossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore globally within six days of its theatrical release.
Thudarum Box Office collection Day 6: The crime-thriller featuring Mohanlal and Shobana grossed ₹100 crore globally within six days of its theatrical release. (Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Helmed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum stars Mohanlal, Prakash Varma, Thomas Mathew, Shobana and was released on April 25 in theatres. According to rumours, the OTT release of the Indian Malayalam-language crime thriller has been delayed owing to its impressive theatrical performance.

Thudarum may delay its digital release beyond the usual four-week window. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Thudarum Box-Office performance

Thudarum has dominated the box office, having made history in Kerala as the first film to cross the 100 crore mark within the state.

It had an excellent fourth weekend in India, highlighted by a notable surge in collections on Sunday. Over the weekend, it amassed a commendable 5.75 crore. On its fourth Monday, the film maintained strong momentum, bringing in approximately 1.29 crore, a minimal drop of just 14% compared to the fourth Friday’s 1.50 crore.

Also Read | Who is Prakash Varma? Thudarum actor and man behind Vodafone ZooZoo ads

Thudarum has netted an impressive 114.59 crore at the Indian box office over 25 days. Including taxes, the domestic gross stands at 135.21 crore. Overseas, the film has delivered a blockbuster performance as well, collecting 93 crore gross to date. With both domestic and international markets combined, the film’s worldwide gross has reached a massive 228.21 crore.

The reports suggest Jio Hotstar has secured the post-theatrical streaming rights to this massive blockbuster. So far, Thudarum has raked in an impressive 220 crore in global gross. It now ranks as the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, trailing only Empuraan and Manjummel Boys.

Also Read | Thudarum Box Office collection Day 6: Mohanlal movie crosses ₹100 crore mark

Thudarum plot

Thudarum follows Shanmugham, affectionately called "Benz" due to his cherished black Ambassador Mark 1 car. A former film stunt assistant turned taxi driver, Benz leads a peaceful life in the hill town of Pathanamthitta. However, his world is turned upside down when his car becomes involved in a police investigation, leading him into a gripping tale of justice and resilience.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentThudarum OTT release date: Fans have to wait to watch Mohanlal's blockbuster movie online
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.