Thudarum OTT release date: Fans have to wait to watch Mohanlal's blockbuster movie online

Helmed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum stars Mohanlal, Prakash Varma, Thomas Mathew, Shobana and was released on April 25 in theatres. According to rumours, the OTT release of the Indian Malayalam-language crime thriller has been delayed owing to its impressive theatrical performance.

Thudarum may delay its digital release beyond the usual four-week window. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Thudarum Box-Office performance Thudarum has dominated the box office, having made history in Kerala as the first film to cross the ₹100 crore mark within the state.

It had an excellent fourth weekend in India, highlighted by a notable surge in collections on Sunday. Over the weekend, it amassed a commendable ₹5.75 crore. On its fourth Monday, the film maintained strong momentum, bringing in approximately ₹1.29 crore, a minimal drop of just 14% compared to the fourth Friday’s ₹1.50 crore.

Thudarum has netted an impressive ₹114.59 crore at the Indian box office over 25 days. Including taxes, the domestic gross stands at ₹135.21 crore. Overseas, the film has delivered a blockbuster performance as well, collecting ₹93 crore gross to date. With both domestic and international markets combined, the film’s worldwide gross has reached a massive ₹228.21 crore.

The reports suggest Jio Hotstar has secured the post-theatrical streaming rights to this massive blockbuster. So far, Thudarum has raked in an impressive ₹220 crore in global gross. It now ranks as the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, trailing only Empuraan and Manjummel Boys.