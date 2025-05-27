Thudarum OTT release date: When and where to watch Malayalam blockbuster movie starring Mohanlal online

Thudarum OTT release date: Malayalam blockbuster movie Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobhana, which hit the big screen a month ago on April 26, is all set for its OTT debut.

Not only did the movie receive praise from both the audience and the critics, but it was also able to translate it into numbers at the box office.

The digital streaming of Thudarum will allow viewers to enjoy this must-watch family entertainer, directed by Tharun Moorthy, from the comfort of their homes.

Thudarum OTT release date: When and where to watch Thudarum will exclusively stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar from Friday, May 30, onwards.

The Malayalam movie will be available online in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

The digital streaming platform took to X to officially announce the news of its online debut and said, “Thudarum will be streaming from 30 May only on JioHotstar.”

Thudarum OTT release date: Box office success Thudarum, superstar Mohanlal's second big hit of the year after L2 Empuraan, witnessed a never-before-seen trend at the box office.

The all-time blockbuster movie, which had opened with ₹5 crore, has emerged as the first ever Malayalam movie to earn over ₹100 crore in Kerala. Thudarum's Kerala collection stands at ₹116 crore after one month of its run.

Globally, too, the movie made waves, collecting ₹232.25 crore within a month. It is now only behind Manjummel Boys ( ₹242 crore) and L2 Empuraan ( ₹265 crore).

Thudarum OTT release date: Plot Thudarum follows Shanmugham, affectionately called “Benz” due to his cherished black Ambassador Mark 1 car. A former film stunt assistant turned taxi driver, Benz leads a peaceful life in the hill town of Pathanamthitta.