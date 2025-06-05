Thug Life audience review: Fans didn't like Kamal Haasan's 'never-ending monologues but hail ‘top-notch cinema’

Tamil cinema legends Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam have reunited after 38 years for the much-anticipated film Thug Life, which released in theatres today (5 June). The film has generated a wave of excitement among fans, with many rushing to catch the first show.

While the collaboration between the iconic duo drew huge expectations, early audience reactions appear to be mixed.

Some fans have praised the performances, particularly those of Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR (Simbu), and the rest of the ensemble cast including Abhirami, Trisha, and Joju. AR Rahman's music has also received appreciation.

However, not all reviews have been glowing. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Mani Ratnam’s making still holds class, & Rahman’s music is solid. Performance from Kamal, STR, Abhirami, Trisha, Joju & others are top-notch. But the story is predictable & flat screenplay. Zero engaging moments throughout. Massive expectations… TOTAL DISAPPOINTMENT.”

Another commented, “#Thuglife – BELOW AVERAGE ONE. Finally Mani Thatha also back stabbed. An average first half with a good for nothing second half. Totally execution of old wine in the old pot. Never expected such a disappointment!! TOTALLY: ONE TIME WATCHABLE 2/5.”

A third review read, “#ThugLife had potential but ends up dragging. Kamal Haasan delivers a solid performance, but his never-ending monologues wear you down. Simbu handles his part well, but even that can’t rescue the sluggish, flat second half. The trademark Mani Ratnam spark? Nowhere to be found.”

A huge fan of Mani Rathnam seems to have been disappointed a big time. He wrote, "Major disappointment! Couldn’t even sit through the whole film. The second half turns into a flat, lifeless revenge saga. #STR feels completely dummy in the 2nd half. None of the supporting characters leave any impact. Total disappointment from #Manirathnam."



"Very average, super flat, predictable, no story, no innovation from #mani Saar, #KamalHaasan is not vinveli nayagan he is Saga nayagan, how much ever you shot he won’t be dead. Lot of scope all wasted. As usual all songs by #arrahman are wasted #thuglife over hype," wrote another social media user.



Thug Life is a Tamil-language gangster action thriller featuring big names such as Mani Ratnam, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles. The film is a joint production by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies.