Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1: Kamaal Haasan's movie gets a decent start on opening day, mints THIS amount

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1: The movie had an overall 48.72 per cent Tamil Occupancy on Thursday and an overall 5.73 per cent Hindi Occupancy for 2D version on the opening day.

Updated5 Jun 2025, 08:47 PM IST
Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1: After days of controversy, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life finally released at the silver screen on Thursday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, superstar Kamal Haasan's latest film garnered an estimated 11.67 crore India net on its first day for all languages.

Apart from this, the movie had an overall 48.72 percent Tamil Occupancy on Thursday and an overall 5.73% Hindi Occupancy for 2D version. For the IMAX 2D version, Thug Life had an overall 32.86% Tamil occupancy, an overall 21.92% Telugu Occupancy and an overall 7.17% Hindi Occupancy.

Thug Life had an overall 34.25 percent Tamil Occupancy on Thursday for 4DX version.

Thug Life to face loss upto 40 crore:

According to report of The Hindu, Thug Life might see a hefty loss of up to 40 crore as its Karnataka release is in limbo. Producer and distributor G Dhananjayan stated that the film will miss out on about 35-40 crore gross at the box office and 12-15 crore share to producers share for the Karnataka blockage.

Dhananjayan said, "With the four Telugu films grossing a total of 5832 crore, the Karnataka box office revenue alone amounts to 391.20 crore, while the north Indian market accounts for 2361.60 crore. The Karnataka market accounts for around 7% of the total revenue.”

What's the controversy?

Kamal Haasan's movie landed in the middle of a controversy after Kamal Haasan said, "Kannada was born out of Tamil” during a film event.

Following this, the film's release in Karnataka was opposed by the film body and Kamal moved to the High Court.

When asked to apologise for his statement by the court, he refused and agreed not to release the film in Karnataka.

Cast:

Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, T.R. Silambarasan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and Mahesh Manjrekar in key roles.

This film is directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.

