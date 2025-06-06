Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan movie rules Kollywood, Tamil shows drive earnings

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan starrer, released on June 5, is making waves at the Tamil box office. On Thursday — opening day — Tamil screenings dominated its earning.

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1 Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies, the movie amassed ₹17 crore net in India on Day 1, according to film industry Sacnilk. Out of the total domestic box office earnings, ₹15.4 crore net came from Tamil shows, followed by ₹1.5 crore net from Telugu screenings and ₹10 lakh net - the least from Hindi shows.

Screening in over 2,220 theatres overseas, the movie was finally released on June 5 worldwide after days of controversy. Moving to occupancy, the movie recorded an overall 52.06 percent Tamil Occupancy on Thursday and an overall 5.79% Hindi Occupancy for 2D version. Meanwhile, an overall occupancy rate of 34.63% was registered in Tamil for the IMAX 2D version.

Thug Life Review Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave Mani Ratnam directorial movie ‘Thug Life’ two-star rating and called the Gangster Film ‘A HUGE LET DOWN.’

In a post on X, he stated, The movie starts off with a bit of promise and some interesting moments, but it quickly loses steam and becomes dull. The first half is just about watchable because of the setup and a few engaging scenes. But after that, it completely falls apart…..The only good things here are a few moments in the first half, the high-quality production, and the beautiful visuals."

He suggested that the Kollywood movie will perform well “its main market - Tamil Nadu” but “will be a Disaster in Hindi.”