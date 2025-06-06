Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 2: Kamaal Haasan's movie earnings drop on Friday, mints THIS amount

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 2: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s latest film, Thug Life, released at the silver screen on Thursday after days of controversy. On the opening day, Thug Life's Tamil screenings dominated its earning.

According to film industry Sacnilk, superstar Kamal Haasan's latest film garnered an estimated ₹4.4 crore India net on its second day for all languages. With this, the total estimated earning of the movie now stands at ₹19.9 crore.

Apart from this, the movie had an overall 26.54 percent Tamil Occupancy on Friday, an overall 4.80% Hindi Occupancy and 14.30% Telugu Occupancy for 2D version.

Worldwide collection: Looking into the details, Kamal Haasan's movie had earned a total of ₹40 crore worldwide on opening day. It includes ₹15.5 crore (India net) and ₹22 crore from overseas.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies, the movie was released in over 2,220 theatres overseas on 5 June.

Thug Life Review Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave Mani Ratnam directorial movie ‘Thug Life’ two-star rating and called the Gangster Film ‘A HUGE LET DOWN.’

In a post on X, he stated, The movie starts off with a bit of promise and some interesting moments, but it quickly loses steam and becomes dull. The first half is just about watchable because of the setup and a few engaging scenes. But after that, it completely falls apart…..The only good things here are a few moments in the first half, the high-quality production, and the beautiful visuals."

He suggested that the Kollywood movie will perform well “its main market - Tamil Nadu” but “will be a Disaster in Hindi.”

