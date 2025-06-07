Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 2: Kamal Haasan's film faces decline with ₹7.5 crore

The much-anticipated film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, has seen a notable decline in its box office performance on the second day of release. As per early estimates from Sacnilk, the film earned approximately ₹7.5 crore (all languages combined) across India on Day 2 — a significant drop from its ₹15.5 crore opening day collection.
This brings the two-day total to ₹23 crore (net) in India.
Also Read: Thug Life advance booking: Kamal Haasan's film to open with ₹12.46 cr, 2 lakh+ tickets sold despite Karnataka blockage
The sharp fall in collections has sparked concerns over the film’s ability to maintain momentum through the weekend, particularly in non-Tamil-speaking regions, where its reception appears weaker.
On its second day, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life showed mixed box office trends across regions.
Also Read: Kamal Haasan's Thug Life expected to suffer up to ₹40 crore loss at box office following Karnataka release uncertainty
In Tamil Nadu, particularly Chennai, the film held up relatively well. The Tamil version posted a moderate overall occupancy of 31.41% on Friday.
The Telugu version did slightly better, managing a 14.17% overall occupancy, but still fell short of expectations for a pan-India project.
The Hindi version saw a dismal 6.48% overall occupancy, with poor turnout even for evening and night shows.
The over 50% drop in collections on Day 2 is a worrying sign for the makers of Thug Life, especially considering its star-studded cast, renowned director, and the significant pre-release hype surrounding the film.
Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies, the movie was released in over 2,220 theatres overseas on 5 June. Alongside Kamal Haasan, the star cast features Trisha Krishnan, T.R. Silambarasan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.