Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 2: Kamal Haasan's film faces decline with ₹7.5 crore

The much-anticipated film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, has seen a notable decline in its box office performance on the second day of release. As per early estimates from Sacnilk, the film earned approximately ₹7.5 crore (all languages combined) across India on Day 2 — a significant drop from its ₹15.5 crore opening day collection.
This brings the two-day total to ₹23 crore (net) in India.
The sharp fall in collections has sparked concerns over the film’s ability to maintain momentum through the weekend, particularly in non-Tamil-speaking regions, where its reception appears weaker.
On its second day, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life showed mixed box office trends across regions.
In Tamil Nadu, particularly Chennai, the film held up relatively well. The Tamil version posted a moderate overall occupancy of 31.41% on Friday.
The Telugu version did slightly better, managing a 14.17% overall occupancy, but still fell short of expectations for a pan-India project.
The Hindi version saw a dismal 6.48% overall occupancy, with poor turnout even for evening and night shows.
The over 50% drop in collections on Day 2 is a worrying sign for the makers of Thug Life, especially considering its star-studded cast, renowned director, and the significant pre-release hype surrounding the film.
Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies, the movie was released in over 2,220 theatres overseas on 5 June. Alongside Kamal Haasan, the star cast features Trisha Krishnan, T.R. Silambarasan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles.