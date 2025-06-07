Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 3: Kamal Haasan's film earnings decline on Saturday, mints THIS amount

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 3: Mani Ratnam's directed much-anticipated film, Thug Life, starring Kamal Hassan was released on Thursday at the silver screen. The movie, despite facing controversy, is attracting fans to the theatres and minting good earnings at the box office.

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, superstar Kamal Haasan's latest film garnered an estimated ₹4 crore India net on its third day for all languages. With this, the total estimated earning of the movie now stands at ₹26.65 crore.

Apart from this, the movie had an overall 35.62 percent Tamil Occupancy on Saturday and an overall 6.98% Hindi Occupancy for 2D version. For the IMAX 2D version, Thug Life had an overall 29.99% Tamil occupancy, an overall 14.17% Telugu Occupancy and an overall 7.34% Hindi Occupancy.

Thug Life had an overall 38.50 percent Tamil Occupancy on Thursday for 4DX version.

Thug Life Worldwide collection: Looking into the details, Kamal Haasan's movie had earned a total of ₹52 crore worldwide in past two days. It includes ₹26.65 crore (India net) and ₹25.7 crore from overseas, reported Sacnilk.com.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies, the movie was released in over 2,220 theatres overseas on 5 June.

Thug Life controversy Kamal Haasan's movie landed in the middle of a controversy after Kamal Haasan said, "Kannada was born out of Tamil” during a film event.

Following this, the film's release in Karnataka was opposed by the film body and Kamal moved to the High Court.

When asked to apologise for his statement by the court, he refused and agreed not to release the film in Karnataka.

Thug Life Review Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave Mani Ratnam directorial movie ‘Thug Life’ two-star rating and called the Gangster Film ‘A HUGE LET DOWN.’

In a post on X, he stated, The movie starts off with a bit of promise and some interesting moments, but it quickly loses steam and becomes dull. The first half is just about watchable because of the setup and a few engaging scenes. But after that, it completely falls apart…..The only good things here are a few moments in the first half, the high-quality production, and the beautiful visuals."

He suggested that the Kollywood movie will perform well “its main market - Tamil Nadu” but “will be a Disaster in Hindi.”