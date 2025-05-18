Thug Life OTT release: Kamal Haasan movie prepares for strong show on June 5, fans await digital debut on THIS platform

Kamal Haasan starrer movie ‘Thug Life’ is the highly anticipated Kollywood film of this year. The Tamil language gangster drama is slated to hit the big screen on June 5. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the film will mark a powerful comeback for the 70-year-old actor.

Advertisement

Days before its theatrical release, the makers hosted a grand trailer launch event - ‘The Thugfluencers Event’ in Chennai on May 17.

Watch Thug Life trailer here:

Thug Life OTT release Thug Life will release on digital screens after its theatrical run, the makers confirmed in a post on X. It will be available for streaming on OTT platform Netflix. Notably, the action-drama film will be available in multiple languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Advertisement

A promotional message of the streaming giant on X stated, “The Vinveli Naayagan returns—with a bang! Thug Life will arrive on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical release!”

Also Read | Kamal Haasan pushes audio launch of Thug Life amid India-Pakistan conflict

Social media reaction after Thug Life trailer launch A user wrote, “A BIT UNDERWHELMING TRAILER CUT BUT THAT DOESN'T STOP ME TO GET HYPED UP FOR THUG LIFE.” A second user wrote, “Watched the Thug Life trailer - I have mixed feelings about it, but one striking thing was Ravi K Chandran's cinematography! It is simply terrific.”

Advertisement

Another user remarked, “70 years and rocking. Saw of a glimpse of the Nayagan look. Vinveli Nayaga.” A fourth user commented, “Maniratnam Kamal Haasan Combo never disappoints, AR Rahman BGM.”

Also Read | Mission Impossible Box Office Day 1: Tom Cruise movie makes bumper opening

The action-packed drama features an ensemble cast including Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Nassar, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tanikella Bharani and Vadivukarasi, among others. After a hiatus of 34 years, the veteran actor Kamal Haasan has come together with Mani Ratnam for the 234th film of his career.

The storyline revolves around Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, played by Kamal Haasan, who finds himself at odds with his own son. The film was shot at multiple locations, such as Chennai, Kanchipuram, Pondicherry and New Delhi, besides other parts of North India.