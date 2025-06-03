Thug Life Row: Ready to meet and discuss with Kamal Haasan, says KFCC after blocking film's release over actor's remark

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Tuesday stated that it is open to discussions with veteran actor Kamal Haasan after his film, Thug Life, was blocked from release in Karnataka, PTI reported. While the film will not be hitting theatres in Karnataka, it is set to release in the rest of India.

KFCC is open to discussions with Kamal Haasan KFCC also reiterated that Kamal Haasan must apologise for his ‘Tamil-Kannada’ remark.

The controversy erupted after Kamal Haasan said "Kannada was born out of Tamil” at the audio release event of Thug Life.

KFCC on Thug Life row In a press statement, KFCC stated that an emergency executive committee meeting of the film body was held on Tuesday after the Karnataka High Court issued its order on the petition filed by Raaj Kamal Films International.

Earlier in the day, Kamal Hassan refused to apologise to the Court for his statement. He also proposed a dialogue with the Film Chamber on the matter.

The court told Haasan, “You may be Kamal Haasan or anybody, you cannot hurt the sentiments of the masses.”

"In the meeting, we discussed everything that has happened so far, including Haasan's letter that talked about brotherly harmony, coexistence, love, trust, etc. Like him, we too want love and trust with the neighbouring states. But we have decided that unconditional apology is what the pro-Kannada organisations, the government and the entire people of the state want," the statement read. KFCC has urged Haasan to withdraw his statement -- Kannada born out of Tamil -- and render an unconditional apology. "This is also what has been discussed very seriously in the Karnataka High Court. Therefore, we have decided in Tuesday's meeting to urge him to withdraw the statement and apologise," KFCC stated, as quoted by PTI.

HC to Kamal Haasan Senior Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa clarified that Kamal Haasan’s statement has been taken out of context.

He said that the remark was made in the presence of a leading star from the Kannada film industry itself and submitted his client’s official response to the matter.

However, after going through the statement, the HC pointed out that it lacked any form of apology.

Previously, the film body President M Narasimhalu said that Kamal Haasan must apologise to the people of Karnataka for his words before any further discussion could take place.

"He has spoken about our language, and the government, pro-Kannada organisations, everyone is angry. He should apologise. Let him come and discuss," Narasimhalu said.