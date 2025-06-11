Thug Life to soon release on OTT? Amid poor box office performance, here's what we know about Kamal Haasan's film

Kamal Haasan's latest release Thug Life might be released on OTT sooner than expected, as per multiple reports. The film marks the reunion between filmmaker Mani Ratnam and Haasan. It ran into trouble due to Haasan's controversial 'Tamil-Kannada" remark and suffered a major loss at the box office over its blockage in Karnataka.

Thug Life OTT release Thug Life is a gangster drama, also starring Silambarasan.

Before its release on June 5, Kamal Haasan had shared that Thug Life would mark its OTT debut after 8 weeks of its theatrical release.

The film is said to be streamed online on Netflix. It seems Thug Life can be out on OTT after four weeks of its theatrical release now, reported M9 News.

Reportedly, the OTT giant is evaluating the 8-week schedule since the film received an underwhelming response at the box office.

Thug Life box office report Thug Life was released on Thursday and saw a decent start, making a business of ₹15. 5 crore [Tamil: ₹13.35 crore; Hindi: 0.65 crore; Teleugu: 1.5 crore]. However, over the first weekend, instead of showing growth, the film saw a sharp decline in its earnings. On Monday, it only minted ₹2.3 crore [Tamil: ₹1.9 crore ; Hindi: 0.1 crore; Telugu: ₹0.3 crore]. Going by the early estimates now, the film made ₹1.75 crore on Tuesday.

However, the makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement about the OTT release.

Kamal Haasan on Thug Life's OTT release Talking about Thug Life's OTT release, Kamal Haasan was quoted saying by PTI, "It is not even an experiment, it's a pragmatic thing to do. I'm glad that the OTT (Netflix) agreed. We sat together, and it was not a negotiation. It's a plan, which maybe others could follow.

“It will make the industry healthy and we are glad that we were the first to be there to avail of that opportunity.”

Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam, and co-written by Kamal Haasan who is also starring in the lead. It also stars Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal and Rohit Saraf.