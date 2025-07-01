‘Thunderbolts’ OTT release date OUT — When and where to stream Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan film

Marvel fans have a new reason to celebrate as ‘Thunderbolts’, the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is finally heading to OTT platforms.

Advertisement

The film, which was later on changed to ‘The New Avengers’ in select marketing circles, will be available for digital purchase and rental beginning July 1 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, according to USA Today.

The release comes almost two months after the film’s theatrical debut on May 2, and continues Marvel Studios’ recent trend of diving into grittier narratives and complex character arcs. This marks a notable pivot from the traditional superhero formula, offering fans a darker, emotionally layered team-up story.

Watch the trailer here:

Advertisement

About the film ‘Thunderbolts’ brought together a lineup of lesser-explored but fan-favourite characters from across the MCU in a high-stakes, morally grey storyline.

According to the official synopsis, “the film follows a group of anti-heroes who find themselves caught in a perilous mission orchestrated by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The team must navigate treacherous personal histories while attempting to survive a deadly trap and determine whether redemption or ruin lies ahead.”

The cast features Sebastian Stan reprising his role as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Lewis Pullman as the formidable Sentry. The film also stars Olga Kurylenko, Wendell Pierce, and Chris Bauer in significant supporting roles.

Advertisement

Directed by Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Robot & Frank) and written by Eric Pearson (Black Widow), ‘Thunderbolts’ represents a tonal shift for Marvel — blending emotional drama with psychological tension and morally ambiguous missions.

While reactions to the theatrical release were mixed, with praise for performances and criticism of pacing, the OTT debut gives viewers another chance to engage with the film and reassess its place in the evolving MCU landscape.

Even though the film was the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2025, it severely underperformed at the box-office, earning $381 million against a production budget of $180 million.

The film was later on rebranded as ‘The New Avengers’, signaling that the asterisk at the end of the film's initial name was hinting at the change all along.