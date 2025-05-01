Thunderbolts Twitter review: Marvel’s latest superhero movie delights fans, netizens say ‘Best non-Avengers film since…’

Marvel Studios released its latest movie Thunderbolts on May 1 in India - a day before its global release. Social media reviews of the most awaited sci-fi movie ‘Thunderbolts’ are flooding the internet. Delighted Marvel fans have expressed their excitement for one of the most awaited Hollywood movies showcasing a team of assassins and mercenaries - all of whom are wrestling with troubled pasts.

The highly anticipated action-packed entertainer is a big surprise for marvel fans who once adored charismatic characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow and Thor.

Thunderbolts Twitter reviews The latest superhero offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has received mixed reviews online. A user gave the movie 4.5/5 star rating and stated, “Well-written that even the “weaker” ones were still very compelling characters. Pugh and Pullman delivered stellar performances. Top-tier action sequences, heart-wrenching commentary. Best “non-Avengers” film since CA:WS.”

Another user commented, “The film is nice, has great emotional depth, but in the end is not memorable. Sentry, Valentina and Yelena hard carry and the ending sequence is somewhat unique in what it tries to accomplish… thunderbolts goes only for the emotional removing some of the kick you’d expect from a superhero finale.”

A third user replied, “Florence Pugh carried this movie. Lewis Pullman delivered a stellar performance. Wyatt Russell is a great actor. David Harbour is hilarious. It's a great movie in MCU standards.”

A fourth user stated, “#Thunderbolts is entertaining in blips, but overall mediocre, at best. Its superficial depiction of depression is incredibly frustrating (and its band-aid, insulting). It barely scales a series of low bars. Still, underdeveloped & formulaic. Matinee with LOWERED expectations.”

More about Thunderbolts Jake Schreier helmed superhero movie directed was released in various formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, ScreenX, and 4DX. The star cast features Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, and Red Guardian in pivotal roles.

Notably, first day the advance booking opened four days before its theatrical debut on April 26. The movie available in multiple languages, including in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, languages, promises fresh alliances and intriguing twists.