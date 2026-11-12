Tiger Shroff firing case: MCOCA court extends police custody of five accused till November 16

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): A special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has extended the police custody of Phool Singh and four other accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff till November 16.

The five accused were produced before the special MCOCA court, where the police sought an extension of their custody for seven days to further investigate the case.

Confirming the development, lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal told ANI, "Phool Singh and four other accused were produced before the MCOCA court. Seven days of police custody were sought... Police custody has been extended until November 16..."

The development comes amid an ongoing investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch into the firing incident reported in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18, 2026.

According to the case details, two shooters allegedly fired multiple rounds at Shroff's car as he was leaving a football club after a football session. The incident resulted in injuries to several people, including the actor's driver and a bystander.

As of November 3, the total number of arrests in the case had reached 13, with the Mumbai Crime Branch making arrests in different locations as part of its investigation.

The 13th accused, a 22-year-old woman, was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Karnal in Haryana. She was subsequently produced before the special MCOCA court and remanded to police custody till November 16.

Earlier, on October 31, the 12th accused, identified as Amar, was produced before the special MCOCA court. He had been arrested in Sonipat, Haryana, and brought to Mumbai on a three-day transit remand. The court granted his police custody till November 6.

Following that hearing, Mirgal told ANI, "In the Tiger Shroff firing case, the 12th accused, Amar, was arrested from Sonipat and brought here on a three-day transit remand. He was produced before the special MCOCA court today, where the prosecution sought 15 days of police custody. However, the argument was that physical custody was not required, as the allegations relate to financial transactions through QR codes, and the relevant information can be obtained directly from banking institutions. After hearing the argument, the court granted police custody until the 6th."

The Mumbai Police have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, against all the accused in the case.

The case was initially registered on October 19 under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The investigation was subsequently taken over by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

On October 27, the competent authority granted permission to invoke MCOCA under Section 23(1)(a) of the Act. Subsequently, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA were added to the case against all accused.