Tiger Shroff opens up about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failure: ‘Last years have not been easy…’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff opened up about his last release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which did not work at the box office. The film, also starring Akshay Kumar, received poor reviews from the critics and audience alike. Tiger, who is awaiting the release of his next, Baaghi 4, shared how his character from the film is different from his previous ones.

Tiger Shroff: Last few years have definitely not been easy Tiger Shroff told Bollywood Hungama that the last few years have not been easy on him, reflecting on his career.

He said, “Feeling restless, happy, excited, blessed, and grateful that the audiences are going to see a very different side of me in my next release, Baaghi 4. I’m really looking forward to their response. The last few years have definitely not been easy, but it’s been such a learning curve. I think because of it, I’ve sort of become a better artist.”

Shroff said he has put everything that he learnt from his mistakes into Baaghi 4.

Tiger Shroff on Baaghi 4 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan He asserted that while the outcome of a film cannot be predicted, he gave his all to the upcoming film, in his words.

“I’ve put all those learnings into Baaghi 4 and I’m hoping that the audience—and you, Sir—see it. As I mentioned earlier, you can never really predict the fate of a film. But we’ve honestly given our thousand percent on this one. I’m just so grateful God has blessed the Baaghi franchise. The fact that it has reached its fourth instalment is a very, very big deal for me, and I’m deeply thankful to Sajid Nadiadwala Sir for giving me this platform and this franchise," he added.

Tiger Shroff further credited his parents, Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, for being his “soulmates.”

Talking about what went wrong with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Shroff also said, “With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, honestly, I thought it had everything going for it. Unfortunately, it didn’t quite connect with audiences. But I really enjoyed the whole process of shooting the film and I’m forever grateful to (producers) Vashu Bhagnani ji and Jackky Bhagnani ji.”