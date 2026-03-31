Tiger Shroff reveals he struggles with aerophobia: What is it and how does it affect mental health?

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff opened up about his anxiety due to aerophobia. The War actor revealed that he is considering therapy as he is scared of flying now. The actor, who is known for his high-octane action sequences, recalled how he developed the condition after a turbulent flight.

What is aerophobia? A study published in the National Library of Medicine database, aerophobia, also known as aviophobia, is the intense fear of flying. a highly prevalent psychological phenomenon, it is said to affect 40% of the population of industrialised countries.

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However, it is a highly prevalent mental health problem that can be linked to past and recent stressful events.

Tiger Shroff on aerophobia Talking to YouTuber Lilly Singh, Tiger shared what triggered the fear of flying. “I’m actually planning to go to a therapist because I have aerophobia. A couple of years ago, I was on a very turbulent flight and… I don’t have control over a turbulent flight, right? What do I do? Ever since then, every time I have to board a flight, I have anxiety a couple of days prior. For some reason, I’m still not able to get over that," he said.

Shroff added that although he understands that flying is safe, nothing helps his anxiety in the situation. “The statistics say that flying is the safest means of transport. I have spoken to many pilots who all said that turbulence is nothing but just like bumpy roads. That’s the analogy they keep giving me. But who’s going to tell my mind that? When it happens, it’s a different story altogether. I wish I had control over that. I like controlling every part of my body. I like knowing what I’m doing," he also said.

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Tiger Shroff further said that his fear can be affecting his other areas in life, leaving him helpless. “Sometimes it’s really frustrating because I’m so indecisive at times as well, even about how to schedule my day so that I can maximise my potential," he said.

Also Read | Deadly Air India plane crash could spark fear of flying: All about aerophobia

How can aerophobia affect people According to the Cleveland Clinic, people struggling with aerophobia fear the overwhelming anxiety from flying. Although they might not be scared of a plane crash, the anticipation of flying, or thinking about flying, becomes troubling.

Aerophobia might need medical attention when one experiences problems in their daily functioning due to fear of flying or symptoms of a panic attack, as per the website.

People struggling with the phobia respond well to treatment like psychotherapy. Symptoms might improve for two to three years after therapies like Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) or Exposure therapy. However, there might be a relapse for aerophobia after treatment. In such rare cases, some people may require ongoing therapy.

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Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 4 with Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa, which released last year. Shroff is reportedly a part of the upcoming action-romance, Lag Jaa Gale, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. Pease seek medical help or consult with your doctor.