Tiger Shroff shares Baaghi 4 poster on 35th birthday; netizens ask ‘ab ki baar kon kidnap hoga?’

Tiger Shroff kicked off his 35th birthday with a bang! The actor dropped the ‘he is not the same’ poster for his much-awaited action thriller Baaghi 4, featuring an all-new darker and grittier avatar.

Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, will be released on September 5. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt and features Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu.

Sharing the poster, Tiger credited the film franchise for allowing him to prove himself as an action hero and claimed that the protagonist in the fourth instalment is “definitely not the same” this time.

Advertisement

“The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero…is now the franchise that is changing my identity. Hes def not the same this time but i hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago#grattitude #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 (sic)” he wrote.

Check the poster here:

Advertisement

Here's how social media users reacted: Social media users flooded the post with comments as fans reacted with fire emojis and excitement, while others wondered who would be kidnapped in this instalment, highlighting the set story pattern of Baaghi movies.

“THIS TIME HE WILL GONNA ROCK THE CINEMAS,” an excited fan said.

“Ohh yeahh.... Can't wait to watch this in cinemas,” said another fan.

A fan said, “I think this more dangerous in baghi franchise.”

“I'm very excited tiger bhaiya, aab ki baar kon kidnap hotey ki? (sic)” a fan asked jokingly.

“In Baaghi 4 tiger Shroff kidnapped,” answered a netizen.

“Bas kar bhai kuch nya sochlo,” suggested a social media user.

“Firse uchal kud shuru Karega. Akele ek desh ko khatam karega,” a user quipped.

Advertisement

Actor Arjun Kapoor also commented on Tiger's post. “Aatank,” he said, along with a fire emoji. Mouni Roy commented, “Bestttt,” while Tiger’s mom Ayesha Shroff wrote, “Bessssssttttt birthday present everrrrrr!!!”

Also Read | Watch: Tiger Shroff plays Holi prank on Akshay Kumar

Tiger Shroff made his acting debut in 2014 with Heropanti. However, it was his second movie Baaghi (2016), which cemented his position in the industry as a rising action hero.