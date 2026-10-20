Tiger Shroff team to take legal action against false narratives, AI videos after Juhu firing: ‘Actor made no statement’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's team has issued a statement following an attack on him in Mumbai's Juhu area. Via the statement, the team clarified that the actor has not made any public statements, recorded videos, or commented on the incident. On Sunday evening, armed men opened fire at Shroff's car.

While Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt from the situation, the actor's driver and another person were injured, reported PTI.

Tiger Shroff's team On Tuesday, the team of Tiger Shroff, who is Jackie Shroff's son, issued a statement. It read: "We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments

“It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos, and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised, and intended to mislead the public We do not endorse, support, or have any association with such content.”

View full Image View full Image Tiger Shroff's team

"We urge media outlets, digital platforms and social media pages to exercise responsibility, verify information before publishing, and refrain from creating or amplifying misinformation for engagement or monetary gain. Any individual or page found creating, promoting, or circulating such fabricated content will face appropriate legal action. We are taking cognisance of these instances and reserve the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible. We request everyone to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team," it added.

Who fired at Tiger Shroff According to the news agency, men opened fire at Shroff, following which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. However, police have not yet confirmed the development officially.

The three accused, including Ritik alias Roshan, who is from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, were picked up from a train in Kota in Rajasthan on Monday, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch told ANI, “Tiger Shroff was not the shooters’ original target. The three shooters were targeting a prominent Bollywood celebrity. However, the celebrity’s security was so tight that the shooters were unable to target them."

The Crime Branch further claimed that the shooters shifted their focus to Shroff, believing that he would be an easier target.

“Later, the shooters decided to target Tiger Shroff, believing he would be an easier target, and opened fire at him instead,” the Crime Branch added.