Tiger Shroff team to take legal action against false narratives, AI videos after Juhu firing: ‘Actor made no statement’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's team has issued a statement following an attack on him in Mumbai's Juhu area. Via the statement, the team clarified that the actor has not made any public statements, recorded videos, or commented on the incident. On Sunday evening, armed men opened fire at Shroff's car.

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While Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt from the situation, the actor's driver and another person were injured, reported PTI.

Tiger Shroff's team On Tuesday, the team of Tiger Shroff, who is Jackie Shroff's son, issued a statement. It read: "We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments

“It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos, and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised, and intended to mislead the public We do not endorse, support, or have any association with such content.”

Tiger Shroff's team

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"We urge media outlets, digital platforms and social media pages to exercise responsibility, verify information before publishing, and refrain from creating or amplifying misinformation for engagement or monetary gain. Any individual or page found creating, promoting, or circulating such fabricated content will face appropriate legal action. We are taking cognisance of these instances and reserve the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible. We request everyone to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team," it added.

Who fired at Tiger Shroff According to the news agency, men opened fire at Shroff, following which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. However, police have not yet confirmed the development officially.

The three accused, including Ritik alias Roshan, who is from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, were picked up from a train in Kota in Rajasthan on Monday, reported PTI.

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Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch told ANI, “Tiger Shroff was not the shooters’ original target. The three shooters were targeting a prominent Bollywood celebrity. However, the celebrity’s security was so tight that the shooters were unable to target them."

The Crime Branch further claimed that the shooters shifted their focus to Shroff, believing that he would be an easier target.

“Later, the shooters decided to target Tiger Shroff, believing he would be an easier target, and opened fire at him instead,” the Crime Branch added.

The identity of the other celebrity who was said to be the original target remains unknown

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.