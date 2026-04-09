After TikTok, heartland creators face a tougher second act

Mahato has 20.6 lakh subscribers on his YouTube account Dancer Sanatan and 11 lakh on Instagram. Mahato never earned from content on any of these apps, as he was unsure of the proposing brands' authenticity, so he turned them down to focus on growing his audience, he said. Mahato only got popularity from TikTok. “People still recognize us as the dancing siblings TikTok, even though now I make vlogs with my wife on other platforms. Tiktok gave us the fame and recognition we are still known for,” Mahato said. His sister, now married and living in Maharashtra, separately creates videos with her family.