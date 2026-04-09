A creator’s fluent English, a swirl of opinions around urban cues and a rural backdrop—an unlikely mix that has set the internet abuzz. It centres on West Bengal’s East Midnapore-based Pujarini Pradhan (@lifeofpujaa), whose videos span cinema, culture, feminism and cooking. Critics questioned her authenticity, pointing to a perceived mismatch between her content and background. But if anything, the row has turned the spotlight back on creators from small towns and villages—those who had dominated social media during the TikTok era with their raw, regional appeal.
After TikTok, heartland creators face a tougher second act
SummaryThe controversy around one creator has revived the spotlight on small-town influencers and the volatile nature of virality in India’s creator economy.
A creator’s fluent English, a swirl of opinions around urban cues and a rural backdrop—an unlikely mix that has set the internet abuzz. It centres on West Bengal’s East Midnapore-based Pujarini Pradhan (@lifeofpujaa), whose videos span cinema, culture, feminism and cooking. Critics questioned her authenticity, pointing to a perceived mismatch between her content and background. But if anything, the row has turned the spotlight back on creators from small towns and villages—those who had dominated social media during the TikTok era with their raw, regional appeal.
About the Author
Pratishtha Bagai is a correspondent at Mint, specializing in the creator economy, education, Gen Z culture, and human resources since joining the publication in May 2024. With a keen eye for detail, she delivers breaking news and sharp trend analyses that illuminate India’s booming digital creator scene, from innovative monetization models and influencer strategies to post-pandemic shifts in recruitment at elite educational institutions like IITs and IIMs.<br><br>Her expertise stands out in unpacking the creator economy’s rapid evolution—covering AI-driven disruptions and viral trend cycles—and Gen Z’s transformative influence on social media behaviours, offering fresh perspectives on how these forces redefine careers, content creation, and workplace dynamics for the next generation.<br><br>A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism (2023-2024), she holds a diploma in business and financial journalism via the Bloomberg programme, equipping her to seamlessly connect technological disruptions with tangible economic outcomes and policy implications.<br><br>Driven by a commitment to clear, impactful storytelling, Pratishtha empowers readers with actionable insights into pivotal industry moments. Based in Delhi, when she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her binge-watching movies or getting lost in a board game spree.
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