Tillotama Shome proves director wrong after he said, ‘You’ll never earn that much’; inspiring story wins hearts

Actress Tillotama Shome, in a heartfelt interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, shared a personal story about breaking through industry biases and proving a director’s doubts wrong.

The Lust Stories 2 actress recalled a time when a director paid her a very small amount for a film. At the wrap party, while chatting with others, someone asked her what she truly desired. Shome replied that she dreamt of buying a particular car but would need to be paid a certain amount to afford it.

The director then responded, “I’m sorry to say break this to you, but you’re never going to earn that kind of money. You’re talented, but this industry is unfair.” Although he said it in a kind tone, the remark stayed with her.

Soon after, the Paatal Lok actress signed a new film that was creatively fulfilling. She negotiated for four long months and finally got paid double the amount she had mentioned at that party.

“That moment meant a lot,” Shome said. “When the deal was finalised, I messaged that same director and told him, ‘By the way, I just closed a deal and was paid this much. Thought you should know before you tell another actor what they can or can’t do’.”

She ended the story by expressing gratitude for her friends who believed in her. According to her, the potential is often invisible. She added that true friends would recognise what the world had yet to see.

Shome’s story attracted heartfelt appreciation from social media users.

“Wow, now that is some determination she fought with!” wrote one user.

Another one commented, “Oh she's simply superb. Tilottama. And this video conveys a beautiful message. And yes potential is one thing invisible.”

“Everyone who has ever been sidelined or ignored will feel this,” came from another.

One user posted, “This is beautifully inspiring n heartbreaking at the same time.”

Tillotama Shome movies and web series Shome won Filmfare Awards in Best Actress (Critics) for Sir, a romantic drama directed by Rohena Gera. She also won Filmfare OTT Awards in Best Supporting Actress – Drama for Delhi Crime.

Here recent OTT releases, Paatal Lok Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video, and Kota Factory Season 3 and Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper on Netflix, were hailed by viewers and critics alike.