Tim Allen talks about Toy Story 5, says ’its a lot about Jessie’

Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): Actor and comedian Tim Allen talked about the upcoming animated comedy film 'Toy Story 5', in which he will reprise his role as Buzz Lightyear.

'Buzz Lightyear' is a fictional character in the Disney-Pixar 'Toy Story' franchise. Buzz is recognisable by his lime green, purple, and white space suit.

Tim shared what the next instalment of the animated film would be about and teased an "unbelievable" scene with his character, reported Deadline.

"I can tell you that it's a lot about Jessie," said Allen, adding, "Tom Hanks and I do -- Woody and I do realign. And there's an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears. I can give you that, but I can't give you much more," as per the outlet.

Jessie is the cowgirl rag doll who first appeared in 1999's 'Toy Story 2' and was voiced by Joan Cusack.

Allen had previously teased the film after completing his first session in the recording studio.

"Well, I don't know what I'm supposed to say. Yes, I just did the first five-hour session for Buzz, probably a week ago," said in his interview in December 2024. "It's weird to get back in it. I can't tell you anything," reported Deadline.

While praising the sequel, Allen shared that, "it's a very, very clever story," adding, "I don't believe it's about the money. I'm sure they want it to be a success, but that's not why they did it. Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn't have done it, and they wouldn't have called me and Tom Hanks. It's clever."

He added, "It was a struggle to get, and then maybe two hours in, I was doing Buzz. I'm so blessed to be Buzz Lightyear, to be honest. It's gonna be fun. I think we're a year out. I've gotten up to the third act. We'll do the third act. And then, we'll go back and clean it. And then, I'll do it about five more times. It's a really good story, guys. It's really good," reported Deadline.

Allen has voiced Buzz Lightyear since the first film's release in 1995.