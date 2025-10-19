Tim Curry said Donald Trump showed his ‘true colours’ on Home Alone 2 set; drops details in new memoir

Tim Curry has never been one to sugarcoat things, and his latest revelation proves it again. The 79-year-old British actor has shared a surprising story about working with Donald Trump on Home Alone 2: Lost in New York - and says the US President’s “true colours” showed within seconds of him stepping onto the set.

At the time, Trump was not a political figure or a reality TV personality. He was simply the flashy owner of New York’s Plaza Hotel, where several key scenes of the 1992 Christmas classic were filmed.

Curry, who played the suspicious concierge at the hotel, writes about the experience in his new book, Vagabond: A Memoir, which looks back at his decades-long career and life after the stroke that left him partially paralyzed in 2012, as per The Mirror.

Tim Curry on his experience working with Trump In an interview with The Guardian, Curry recalled, “He was very anxious to find Chris Columbus, the director.” According to Curry, Trump said “I’ve got to get Marla to meet Chris Columbus because she’s a brilliant actress." To which Curry replied, “Yeah, I’m sure.” The Marla in question was Marla Maples, Trump’s then-girlfriend, whom he later married in 1993.

Curry also shared another awkward encounter - this one involving Trump’s first wife, Ivana. While staying at The Plaza during filming, he said Ivana knocked on his door to ask if he liked his suite’s décor.

“Do you like the way it looks?” she asked Curry. “I loathed it actually,” Curry said with his trademark dry wit.

Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2 Home Alone 2, which grossed over £280 million worldwide, featured Trump in a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo where he gives young Kevin McCallister - played by Macaulay Culkin - directions in the hotel lobby.

The scene has since become both a pop-culture relic and, for director Chris Columbus, something of a regret. Columbus told the San Francisco Chronicle that he wishes it was gone. “It’s become an albatross,” he said.

Still, the cameo remains untouched. Partly out of concern, Columbus joked that cutting it might have sent him “back to Italy or something.”

Over 30 years later, the film still remains as a holiday staple. Though, for Curry, the memories of working with Donald Trump seem a little less fun than the movie itself.

