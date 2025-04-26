TIME100 Gala 2025: From Demi Moore, Scarlett to Snoop Dogg, celebs dazzle on red carpet: 8 best moments through lens

The 2025 TIME100 Gala event was held in New York City on Thursday, April 24.
It brought together some of the world's most influential and popular people of 2025 to the Jazz at Lincoln Center.
The influential names include Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Serena Williams, Snoop Dogg, Scarlett Johansson, Demi Moore, Georgina Chapman, Simone Biles, Kristen Bell, and others.
The list of world's most influential people for TIME100 2025 honorees featured a mix of artists, changemakers, and disruptors.
This year’s cover page stars include Demi Moore, Snoop Dogg, Serena Willians, Demis Hassabis, and Ed Sheeran.
Blake Lively showed up serving full glam in a hot pink Zuhair Murad gown, with emerald Lorraine Schwartz jewels and soft waves.
Former US tennis player Serena Williams showed her bold and elegant look that proved she's just always on even off the court. Her outfit struck the perfect balance between strength and sophistication.
Music legend Snoop Dogg hit the red carpet with his signature swagger, wearing a clean tailored suit that was equal parts classic and cool.
Actress Scarlett Johansson opted for easy glam in a sleek black gown that highlighted her best features.
Actress Demi Moore proved yet again that elegance never goes out of style, as she continues her red carpet prowess. She arrived in a glowing ensemble with just the right amount of shimmer.
Georgina Chapman, who always impresses in her elegant curation of event looks. For her, the more elaborate, the better.
For this gala, Georgina Chapman’s white column dress paired with a dramatic cape was a sure standout of the night.
Gymnast Simone Biles dazzled in a sculpted silver mini dress at the 2025 TIME100 Gala. Her outfit was truly show-stopping, accentuating her athletic physique.
For the 2025 TIME100 Gala, Kristen Bell wore a stunning red strapless suit. The ‘Nobody Wants This’ star paired her strapless jumpsuit by Carolina Herrera with a matching bag.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.