Times Salman Khan’s comments on ‘what women shouldn’t wear' grabbed attention: From Daisy Shah to Palak Tiwari

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan frequently hits headlines; sometimes for his blockbuster films and other times for his controversies, which often make just as much noise. In the latest, actor Daisy Shah opened up about working with Khan and shared how he does not believe women should be shown as ‘showpieces’ in films. She almost shared his idea of what women should dress like. However, this isn't the first time that a female actor has talked about Salman Khan's reservations about revealing clothes. Take a look:

Daisy Shah In conversation with Hauterfly, Daisy Shah, who debuted opposite Khan in Jai Ho, shared how he ensures a safe environment for women. She said, "For him, ladki ko jitna dhakoge, utni hi zyada sundar dikhegi (a woman will look more beautiful if you cover her up).”

"There was this one outfit that I was supposed to wear… This was supposed to be a scene in the morning when I had just woken up. He found my dress to be a little weird, so he said, ‘Cover her in a blanket.’ According to him, that nightdress was a little too short,” she shared an incident from the sets of Jai Ho.

Palak Tiwari In 2023, Palak Tiwari called Khan ‘traditionalist’ and shared how he was very particular about modest dressing on his sets.

Talking to Sidharth Kannan, Tiwari, who debuted in Khan's film Kisi Ki Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, Salman sir had a rule: 'every girl on my set, the neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls'."

“He's a traditionalist. Of course, he's like, 'Jo pehenna hai pehno,' but he's also like my girls should always be protected. If there are men around who he doesn't personally know, it's not his personal space where he doesn't trust everyone, he's like, the girl should be safe, always,” she added.

Katrina Kaif During the filming of Ek Tha Tiger’s song Mashallah, Salman Khan reportedly expressed displeasure over Katrina Kaif’s outfit, calling it “too short” and “not fitting appropriately.”

The incident sparked discussions, but later Khan clarified his stance. He explained that he and Katrina often shared opinions about each other’s costumes on set, and it was a normal part of their working dynamic. Defending Katrina, he said on Aap Ki Adalat, "Woh bahut khoobsurti se decency se kapde carry karti hai. Aur waise bhi Tiger ke andar who last gana tha, Mashallah, usme zarurat bhi nhi thi aisa kuch pehenne ki. Bahut ladkiya thi jinhone ne hardly kuch pehna tha. To theek tha. Jab tak humari ladkiyan decently dressed hain humko koi farak ni padta (she carries her clothes beautifully, and very decently. And Mashallah was the last song so there was no need for such clothes in that song. There were many girls who were hardly wearing anything. Till the time our girls are decently dressed, we don’t care)."

Sangeeta Bijlani Actor Sangeeta Bijlani, who came the closest to marrying the most eligible bachelor of Bollywood, once revealed how Salman Khan restricted her from wearing short dresses, deep necklines and more.