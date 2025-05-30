Timothée Chalamet - Kylie Jenner's intimacy at Knicks game excites fans; netizens say, ‘Whispering Dune sequel…' | Watch

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner fans skipped a beat on spotting the couple sharing a kiss during the New York Knicks' critical Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers. The distracted couple seated on the courtside on celebrity row is making headlines and stole the spotlight of the Eastern Conference Finals.

On May 29, the Interstellar actor sat with girlfriend Kylie Jenner next to actor Miles Teller and Ben Stiller at Madison Square Garden to watch the local NBA team. All eyes weren’t just on the court but also on 29-year-old Hollywood heartthrob and his partner, sending the social media into a frenzy.

Social media reaction Social media strongly reacted to the love making at Knicks playoff game as oner user stated, “He’s either explaining the offsides rule or whispering the Dune sequel release date. No in-between.”

Another user remarked, "They’re giving that one couple in high school who make out in the hallway." A third user commented, “I bet her children would love going to a basketball game!! Why aren’t they ever with her.”

A fourth user wrote, “We got another “get you a girl who looks at you like this” from these two before GTA VI.” A fifth user replied, “Kinda feel bad for Knicks fans. Their courtside fans are the biggest dorks representing a hardcore fanbase hungry for a ship.”

‘Dune: Part Two’ actor and a lifelong Knicks fan, Timothee Chalamet, was spotted on Thursday night donning a blue-and-orange Patrick Ewing-themed jacket with No. 33 on each sleeve. The couple, who began dating in 2023, made a grand entry in the playoff showdown packed with tension and star power by holding hands.