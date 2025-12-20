Timothée Chalamet taps into his alter ego; raps with EsDeeKid on ‘4 Raws Remix’

The Internet is convinced that British actor Timothée Chalamet is also EsDeeKid, a Liverpool rapper who performs with his face covered around his eyes. Over the past few weeks, social media has been abuzz with speculations that rapping is a side project of Timothée, hence the concealed identity of EsDeeKid.

Some netizens even went as far as using artificial intelligence to "erase the face cover" off the rapper and reveal Timothée, a long-time avowed fan of the rap genre.

These rumours also reached Timothée, who chose a unique way to address it — he collaborated with EsDeeKid for “4 Raws Remix,” releasing both a song and a video featuring their appearance together.

About 4 Raws Remix 4 Raws Remix, Timothée's rap track with EsDeeKid, features several shout-outs to the actor's upcoming film “Marty Supreme”. It also makes a vague reference to his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner — “My girl got a billion”.

In a sly reference to the alter ego rumours, the British actor also covers a part of his face with a bandana that he pulls down on when his verse hits full throttle: “It’s Timothée Chalamet chillin’, tryin’ to stack $100 million / Girl got a billion / What the fuck, what a wonderful feeling.” “My life is an opera, look at the Oscars, look at the groupies, look at the movies.”

The actor poses in a kitchen and the back of a limo next to EsDeeKid in the video.

Is EsDeeKid Timothée Chalamet's side hustle? During an appearance on “Heart Breakfast” to promote Marty Supreme, Timothée was asked if he was moonlighting as EsDeeKid. “I got no comment on that,” he responded. “Two words: All will be revealed in due time.”

The music video, a direct nod to speculation, also didn't do much to clear up the rumour. Mostly because EsDeeKid's face remained covered in the video, and speculation is that it was just a stand-in.

The rap video, however, did solidify the netizens' claim that Timothée has a side gig as a British emcee.

How did netizens react to 4 Raws Remix? Social media went gaga over 4 Raws Remix, and for a minute, they were so stunned by how “iconic” the song was, they hit a pause on all speculations. “This ain’t even a side quest! Fits right in with the lore… bravo,” netizens said.

“This is the biggest collab of the century wtf I’m shaking,” a user said.

Another said, “It was viral before it was viral.”

“Biggest moment of 2025,” exclaimed a user. “This the greatest thing that’s happened this year,” another added.

Unable to contain the excitement, fans left comments in all CAPS like: “ICONIC SH*T 🔥,” “NO WAYYYY,” “OH MY GOD,” and “OSCAR AND GRAMMY INCOMING”.

A netizen said, “This is my roman empire.” While another called Timothée the “coolest white boy of all time”.

“I actually love this so much. Who do I talk to about this,” said another.