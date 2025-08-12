Timothee Chalamet stars in Josh Safdie’s 'Marty Supreme'. First poster out, trailer drops on THIS date

The first poster for ‘Marty Supreme’, starring Timothée Chalamet, has finally been revealed. Directed by Josh Safdie and produced by A24, the film has remained a mystery—until now.

Advertisement

The poster, which dropped earlier today, offers a first glimpse of Chalamet as Marty Mauser, a role that already has fans talking. A full trailer is expected tomorrow, promising more clues about the story behind this unique film.

Advertisement

‘Marty Supreme’ is described as a sports adventure comedy-drama, and marks Safdie’s return to directing after his work on ‘Uncut Gems’.

Meet the Cast of ‘Marty Supreme’ Safdie co-wrote the script with longtime collaborator Ronald Bronstein. Chalamet, who also co-produces the film, leads an unusual and exciting cast including Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, the Creator, Fran Drescher, and even Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank fame.

Drescher plays Mrs Mauser, Marty’s mother, while other cast members include Sandra Bernhard, Odessa A’zion, magician Penn Jillette, and French high-wire artist Philippe Petit.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner started following Timothee Chalamet on Instagram after 2 years of dating

Though plot details remain under wraps, the mix of comedy, sport, and adventure suggests something bold and offbeat. The poster itself hints at a loud, stylish tone—very much in line with Safdie’s energetic filmmaking style.

Advertisement

Marty Supreme is set to hit cinemas in the United States and Canada on Christmas Day 2025. UK release details have not yet been confirmed.