Timothee Chalamets ex-girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez reacts to his relationship with Kylie Jenner

Washington [US], May 8 (ANI): Timothee Chalamet's new photos with Kylie Jenner caught the attention of his famous ex-girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez.

Advertisement

The couple recently made their red carpet debut while arriving at the 70th David di Donatello awards ceremony at Cinecitta Studios in Rome, Italy.

After the photos of Timothee and Kylie went viral, his ex-girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez reacted on social media.

The pictures showed Kylie posing in a black floor-length dress, gold statement earrings, and a black and gold clutch. Timothee's arm was wrapped around her back, and she wore a black velvet suit adorned with a white flower. The outing marked the first time the pair, romantically linked since 2023, walked the red carpet together, according to E! News.

However, the relationship between Eiza and Timothee appeared short-lived, with a source telling just months after their getaway that Eiza hadn't seen much of Timothee since, as per the outlet.

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attended the BAFTA Awards 2025, leaving no chance to steal attention with their PDA.

In pictures, the couple can be seen twinning in black. Chalamet wore a classic black Bottega Veneta suit, a black T-shirt underneath, and black dress shoes. Kylie opted for a black gown.

In one of the images, both exuded couple goals as they were seen holding each other's hands.

Kylie has been spotted with Timothee at numerous awards shows throughout the last year. Even last year, Jenner joined Chalamet inside the venue for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Although the couple's rare public outings have fueled curiosity, a source close to the pair has previously shared that they prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Advertisement

Timothee's mom Nicole Flender has given the couple her blessing.