‘Tired of hiding it’: BTS member Jimin dating Song Da-eun confirmed? Actress posts ‘surprise’ video | Watch

Korean actress Song Da-eun has shared a video that has once again fueled dating rumours with BTS member Jimin. The video, which spread on online communities on August 27, shows Song Da-eun waiting at an apartment elevator before Jimin appears.

Jimin greets her with surprise, saying he came without informing her.

"Oh my. Did you know I was coming in? I came here deliberately without informing you," the BTS member says in the now-deleted ‘surprise’ video.

Since 2022, the two have been linked, with Song Da-eun even threatening legal action against fans who left malicious comments about her alleged relationship. She recently updated that legal proceedings would continue, and apologising was not enough.

Song Da-eun was first known from Heart Signal 2 in 2018. Later, she acted in I’ve Been Once and Outgoing. Jimin, who completed his military service in June, travelled to the US with BTS in July to prepare for their 2026 comeback.

Also Read | South Korea police raid offices of BTS agency HYBE over fraud trading probe

Rumours about BTS member Jimin and actress Song Da-eun began in 2022–23 when she posted from a hotel in Jamsil. It was on the same day BTS held a concert nearby.

In June, Song hinted during a live broadcast that she was seeing a male “idol”. Though neither confirmed it, fans linked her to Jimin as he was the only idol tied to her in past rumours.

Song later shared that the relationship was bringing stress to her and her family. She broke down during a live stream, saying she never seduced anyone and didn’t deserve the criticism online.

She urged people to stop harassing her, adding that her boyfriend’s fans were unfairly blaming her. Song warned that she might take legal action against those spreading hate. At the same time, she pleaded not to be attacked simply because a popular idol loved her.

“I wish you suffer exactly what you made my family suffer. Truly. You deserve the same pain and the punishment that comes with it. Honestly, I can only hope the worst happens to you,” Song told the abusive fans.

“I deserve all this hate just because the idol you adore happens to love me. I never even made the first move. So, stop targeting me. You don’t realise what I could reveal if I actually lose my temper. And, enough with saying I’ll get sued. No, it’s you who should worry about being sued,” she added.

Fans' reactions Meanwhile, BTS fans continue to judge Song’s intentions.

“If she’s really in a relationship with Jimin, she wouldn’t stoop so low as to show ‘proof’ just to claim she’s his girlfriend,” wrote one of them.

“Nothing wrong with him dating at the end of the day, but if you know some people are going to send hate, like why would you put yourself in that position?” posted another.