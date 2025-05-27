Titan The OceanGate Disaster: How to watch Netflix’s gripping new documentary on the fatal 2023 deep-sea implosion

Nearly two years after the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible shocked the world, Netflix is releasing a sobering new documentary examining the ambition, controversy, and devastating consequences behind the deep-sea voyage that ended in tragedy.

Netflix documentary on the missing submersible Titan Titled ‘Titan: The OceanGate Disaster’, the feature-length documentary is set to premiere globally on June 11— just one week shy of the second anniversary of the incident that claimed five lives during a mission to explore the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic.

The documentary film shines a harsh light on OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and his relentless pursuit of technological glory.

What happened? On June 18 2023, the Titan submersible lost contact with its surface vessel less than two hours after submerging. Aboard were Stockton Rush himself, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, renowned French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood alongside his 19-year-old son, Suleman. Debris from the vessel was later found scattered on the ocean floor, confirming what experts now describe as a "catastrophic implosion."

While the U.S. Coast Guard continues its investigation into the exact cause of the failure, early scrutiny focused on OceanGate’s repeated defiance of conventional safety standards.

Engineers and marine professionals had reportedly raised alarms over the carbon fibre hull and experimental construction methods long before the tragedy occurred.

