Titanic producer on why Matthew McConaughey did not get role in film

Washington DC [US], August 6 (ANI): Actor Matthew McConaughey allegedly lost out on the role of Jack Dawson in 'Titanic' because he wouldn't let go of his Southern accent, according to a memoir written by the film's producer, Jon Landau, reported People.

McConaughey's accent did not resonate with the film's director, James Cameron, who told the actor, "That's great, now let's try it a different way," according to Landau's book.

But McConaughey felt otherwise, telling Cameron, "No. That was pretty good. Thanks," writes the producer.

"Let's just say, that was it for McConaughey," Landau wrote.

Finally, Jack was played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and it turned out to be an iconic role; however, McConaughey's career was not affected.

'Titanic' is a 1997 epic romantic disaster film written and directed by James Cameron. Incorporating both historical and fictionalised aspects, it is based on accounts of the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. It also features an ensemble cast of Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, David Warner, and Bill Paxton.

The Oscar winner has spoken about his audition for the iconic role in the past, saying on Rob Lowe's podcast 'Literally! with Rob Lowe' in 2021, "So I went and read with Kate Winslet, and it was not one of the auditions -- they filmed it so it was like an on-screen test time," reported People.

"After we left, you know, it was one of those ones where they, like, followed me, and when we got outside, they were like, 'That went great.' I mean, kind of, like, hugs. I really thought it was going to happen. It did not," he added.

McConaughey also confirmed at the time that he was never offered the role, despite rumours that circulated afterwards.

"I asked director James Cameron about this, because the gossip over the years that I heard and would see written about me was that I had the role in Titanic and turned it down," McConaughey recalled. "Not factual. I did not get offered that role."