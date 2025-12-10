Titanic star Kate Winslet makes big revelation about Eminem’s bizarre request on Graham Norton Show: ‘He asked me to….’

During a recent appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” Kate Winslet revealed a strange encounter she had with Eminem back in 2004. 🥴 “This is a story I’ve never, never told,” the “Titanic” actress began, explaining that she hosted “Saturday Night Live” when Eminem was the musical guest for the October 30 episode that year

Titanic star Kate Winslet made a big revelation during her recent appearance on ‘The Graham Norton Show.’ Reflecting on the strange encounter that she had with music icon Eminem, she asserted that she never disclosed this story before.

Narrating the bizarre happenings dating back to 2004, the 50-year-old Hollywood actress said the incident is from the time she hosted “Saturday Night Live” when Eminem appeared as the musical guest for 30 October episode that year. In an interview with BBC host, Kate Winslet said, “Eminem asked me to shave his bottom," New York Post reported.

According to the actress' statement, the bizarre request from "Lose Yourself" singer came one week after former pop star Ashlee Simpson’s infamous lip-syncing blunder was telecasted live on the NBC variety show. “It is always like a poo bum thing for me when I come on the show,” the Oscar-winning actress said.

Graham Norton asked, “Was it a hand-held razor?”

‘Will you shave my butt?’ To this Kate Winslet replied, “Well he did.” Insisting she said, “He(Eminem) said, ‘Will you shave my butt?’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I don't do personal grooming.' Like what?”

She added, “I’m not going to go in with a Bic and get your crack love. Honestly! I have never told that story before ever in my life in public. There you go!” In the last 20 years since this incident, Kate Winslet hasn’t returned to host the “SNL."

According to Kate Winslet, she had only 24 hours to prepare for “SNL” in which she had to “sing and tap dance." At that time, she was busy with promoting the 2004 Johnny Depp movie “Finding Neverland."

