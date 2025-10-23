Title of Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's new movie out: Yes, it is ‘Fauzi’

The title of Prabhas' highly anticipated period action movie was revealed on Thursday, and yes, the fans were right — it is indeed ‘Fauzi’.

Announcing the major update, the makers shared the official X handle for the movie and said, “#PrabhasHanu is #FAUZI — The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history.”

The title reveal coincides with Prabhas' birthday. “Happy Birthday, Rebel Star #Prabhas,” the makers said.

In the latest poster, the makers also used a Sanskrit sloka, which roughly translates to: “Partha (Arjuna), victor of the Padmavyuha formation; Karna, standing on the Pandavas' side. Ekalavya, without a guru; And this one, a warrior by birth” likely hinting that the movie will blend in references from the Mahabharata legends for Prabhas' character.

Check out the official title announcement here:

After Mythri Movie Makers, the producer of the movie, left Prabhas fans with a major suspense on Wednesday, they spent yesterday evening decoding the hidden details in the teaser poster to uncover the title and the plot of the movie.

And rightfully so, they were convinced that the movie would be titled ‘Fauzi,’ the letter ‘z’ which featured prominently in the previous posters. Before the fans uncovered the ‘z’ factor in the title, they were sure that the title of Prabhas and Hanu’s would be ‘Fauji’.

Fauzi: Plot ft fans The first poster of Prabhas and Hanu's movie, featuring guns and ‘Operation Z’, revealed that it is set in wartime. The latest poster states that the movie is set in 1940s colonial India.

Some fans also believe that the movie is based on freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose and his wartime alliances with Nazi Germany and Fascist Japan.

They speculate that Operation Z refers to the Japanese WWII bomber project, which was similar to the Nazi German Amerikabomber project.

Fans even brainstormed the idea that Prabhas might play a double agent who eventually sees the light. “Karna, who is on the side of the Pandavas. It indicates that at the beginning, Prabhas will be a soldier working for the British and killing his own countrymen.”

Another thought, “So, probably a double agent characterisation in the veins of Karna (who was not one), who finds out the atrocities of the empire to be too much and rebels against them?”