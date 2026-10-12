Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer marries billionaire heir Geoff Ogunlesi in Hawaii as actor officiates

Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer has married billionaire heir Geoff Ogunlesi in a star-studded wedding in Hawaii, with the Spider-Man actor himself officiating the ceremony.

Tobey Maguire officiates ex-wife's wedding The jewellery designer and Ogunlesi exchanged vows on Saturday, 10 October, at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, bringing together family members and several high-profile guests from Hollywood and the business world.

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The ceremony drew attention not only for the couple’s celebrity connections but also for Maguire’s role in the wedding, despite his divorce from Meyer being finalised only recently.

According to reports by PEOPLE, Page Six and TMZ, Maguire presided over the ceremony as Meyer and Ogunlesi began their married life together.

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Meyer and Maguire were married in 2007 and announced their separation in 2016. They share two children, daughter Ruby, 19, and son Otis, 17, and have continued to maintain a close relationship since their split.

Their family was represented at the Hawaii wedding, with the celebrations also including Meyer and Ogunlesi’s baby daughter, born earlier this year.

Meyer wore a strapless white wedding gown with a long veil, while Ogunlesi opted for a black suit and bow tie. Photographs from the event showed the couple exchanging vows outdoors, with floral arrangements surrounding the ceremony.

The guest list included actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, as well as actors Courteney Cox and Kate Hudson. Musician Danny Fujikawa and celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe were also reported to be among those attending.

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Who is Geoff Ogunlesi? Ogunlesi, 34, is the founder of The Ogunlesi Group, an entertainment and music management company. He is the son of Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi, a prominent lawyer and investment banker.

Meyer and Ogunlesi were first linked romantically in 2023 and made their red-carpet debut together at the Baby2Baby Gala that November.

They announced their engagement in August 2024, when Meyer shared a photograph of the couple embracing on social media.

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Their relationship has since developed into a family of their own, with the arrival of their daughter adding another milestone before the wedding.

Meyer has also spoken publicly about her relationship with Maguire after their separation, describing him as someone she continues to care deeply about. She has previously discussed their approach to co-parenting and their efforts to keep family celebrations and holidays inclusive.

The actor’s decision to officiate Meyer’s wedding offers another glimpse into the relationship the former couple have maintained after their marriage ended, with their children remaining a central part of their shared family life.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.