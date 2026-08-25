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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on August 25, 2026: All eyes on Toxic movie release date as KGF fame Yash starrer shines with advance bookings

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on August 25, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published25 Aug 2026, 10:57:45 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on August 25, 2026: Yash features in a double role in Geetu Mohandas' 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'
Latest entertainment news on August 25, 2026: Yash features in a double role in Geetu Mohandas' 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'
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25 Aug 2026, 10:57:45 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:All eyes on Toxic movie release date as KGF fame Yash starrer shines with advance bookings

  • Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is seeing strong advance demand ahead of its August 26 theatrical release, with Mumbai cinemas reportedly adding 6 AM and 11:45 PM shows. Premium ticket prices have also climbed in Mumbai and Bengaluru.
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