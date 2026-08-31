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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on August 31, 2026: Scott Wolf’s ex-wife Kelley Wolf reveals ‘drug-induced mania with psychosis’ diagnosis, apologises to actor

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on August 31, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published31 Aug 2026, 12:02:00 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on August 31, 2026: Kelley Wolf recently opened up about drug induced psychosis and mania and how that affected her close ones.
Latest entertainment news on August 31, 2026: Kelley Wolf recently opened up about drug induced psychosis and mania and how that affected her close ones.
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31 Aug 2026, 12:02:00 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Scott Wolf’s ex-wife Kelley Wolf reveals ‘drug-induced mania with psychosis’ diagnosis, apologises to actor

  • Kelley Wolf has publicly detailed a difficult year involving what she says was breakthrough drug-induced mania with psyhosis, while apologising to ex-husband Scott Wolf, their children, family, and community. 
Read the full story here

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HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News Today LIVE Updates on August 31, 2026: Scott Wolf’s ex-wife Kelley Wolf reveals ‘drug-induced mania with psychosis’ diagnosis, apologises to actor
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