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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on August 5, 2026: Singer Neha Bhasin's sharp dig at Bhumi Pednekar over NEET protest remarks: ‘Gooda nahi hai toh chup reh’

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on August 5, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published5 Aug 2026, 10:42:25 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on August 5, 2026: Singer Neha Bhasin slammed Bhumi Pednekar in a post on Instagram
Latest entertainment news on August 5, 2026: Singer Neha Bhasin slammed Bhumi Pednekar in a post on Instagram
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5 Aug 2026, 10:42:25 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Singer Neha Bhasin's sharp dig at Bhumi Pednekar over NEET protest remarks: ‘Gooda nahi hai toh chup reh’

  • Singer Neha Bhasin has publicly called out actor Bhumi Pednekar for condemning abusive slogans raised against PM Modi during the NEET-UG 2026 protests, arguing the actor stayed silent on alleged police excesses against student demonstrators.
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