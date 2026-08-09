Subscribe
Live Update

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on August 9, 2026: Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland film races past $143M in 2nd weekend

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on August 9, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2026, 12:10:55 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on August 9, 2026: This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in a scene from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' (Sony Pictures via AP)
Latest entertainment news on August 9, 2026: This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in a scene from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' (Sony Pictures via AP)(Sony Pictures via AP)
Advertisement

Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Your daily dose of Entertainment news is incomplete without real-time updates from the $2.83 trillion entertainment industry across the globe. Entertainment News will keep you connected with the upcoming streaming services, blockbuster movies and music, key trends in gaming, virtual reality, and of course, celebrities being chased by the paparazzi. Whether it's a popular film and music festival or your favourite TV series, this blog will ensure you don't miss out on any updates meant to help you unwind after a long day at work. Stay connected with Entertainment News with Mint live blog.

Read all the entertainment and lifestyle related stories here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
9 Aug 2026, 12:10:55 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland film races past $143M in 2nd weekend

  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day is maintaining its box office momentum in its second weekend, with strong domestic and Indian collections helping Tom Holland and Zendaya’s superhero film extend its run.
Read the full story here

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News Today LIVE Updates on August 9, 2026: Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland film races past $143M in 2nd weekend
Advertisement
Read Next Story