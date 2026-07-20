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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on July 20, 2026: JioStar bets big on Bigg Boss: Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Sourav Ganguly & other mega stars headline six-language expansion

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on July 20, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published20 Jul 2026, 06:25:26 PM IST
Latest entertainment news on July 20, 2026: Salman Khan, host of Bigg Boss Hindi
Latest entertainment news on July 20, 2026: Salman Khan, host of Bigg Boss Hindi(X)
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20 Jul 2026, 06:25:26 PM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:JioStar bets big on Bigg Boss: Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Sourav Ganguly & other mega stars headline six-language expansion

  • Jiostar will broadcast Bigg Boss across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bangla, anchored by an unprecedented roster of national and regional icons.
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