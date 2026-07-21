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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on July 21, 2026: The East Palace Review: Choppy graphics cannot dull the thrill of this stellar dark fantasy drama

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on July 21, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published21 Jul 2026, 03:32:36 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on July 21, 2026: Nam Joo-hyuk as Gu Cheon in The East Palace.
Latest entertainment news on July 21, 2026: Nam Joo-hyuk as Gu Cheon in The East Palace.
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21 Jul 2026, 03:32:36 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:The East Palace Review: Choppy graphics cannot dull the thrill of this stellar dark fantasy drama

  • The East Palace is a thrilling dark fantasy drama that remains highly entertaining despite occasional pacing issues and choppy graphics. Nam Joo-hyuk, Cho Seung-woo and Roh Yoon-seo lead a stellar cast that carries the eight-episode series with ease.
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