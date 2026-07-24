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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on July 24, 2026: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: CM Vijay's last film opens at ₹78 crore worldwide, fails to beat Leo, GOAT

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on July 24, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published24 Jul 2026, 07:52:42 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on July 24, 2026: Vijay's Jana Nayagan misses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore mark worldwide.
Latest entertainment news on July 24, 2026: Vijay's Jana Nayagan misses ₹100 crore mark worldwide.
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24 Jul 2026, 07:52:42 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: CM Vijay's last film opens at ₹78 crore worldwide, fails to beat Leo, GOAT

  • Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay's final film failed to cross the 50 crore mark in India, trailing behind hits like Leo ( 64.80 crore), Coolie ( 65 crore) and 2.0 ( 60.25 crore). The film couldn't surpass Beast and GOAT with its first day collections as well.
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