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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on July 26, 2026: Shagufta Ali reveals she hid Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis to avoid losing work: ‘Industry wale aisa karne lagte hai’

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on July 26, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published26 Jul 2026, 08:06:13 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on July 26, 2026: Shagufta Ali was diagnosed with breast cancer at 45.
Latest entertainment news on July 26, 2026: Shagufta Ali was diagnosed with breast cancer at 45.
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26 Jul 2026, 08:06:14 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Shagufta Ali reveals she hid Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis to avoid losing work: ‘Industry wale aisa karne lagte hai’

  • Shagufta Ali is best known for TV shows like Punar Vivah, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sasural Simar Ka and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was actively working during her health crisis.
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