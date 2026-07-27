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Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates on July 27, 2026: Is Ranbir Kapoor doing Dhoom 4? Actor's one-word answer ends years of speculation

Entertainment News Today Live Updates on July 27, 2026: Stay updated with the latest entertainment news, OTT releases, movie releases, box office collection, celebrity buzz & global trends. Check Real-time coverage with Mint's live blog.

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Published27 Jul 2026, 08:58:48 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on July 27, 2026: Ranbir Kapoor poses for a portrait to promote Ramayana during Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 25, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Latest entertainment news on July 27, 2026: Ranbir Kapoor poses for a portrait to promote Ramayana during Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 25, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
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27 Jul 2026, 08:58:48 AM IST

Entertainment News Today LIVE Updates:Is Ranbir Kapoor doing Dhoom 4? Actor's one-word answer ends years of speculation

  • Ranbir Kapoor has put an end to years of speculation surrounding his reported association with Dhoom 4. While promoting Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con, the actor clarified that he is not part of the much-discussed Yash Raj Films project and instead confirmed the films currently on his slate.
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